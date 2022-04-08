EMotorad Launches New Made-In-India E-Cycles, Lil E And T-Rex+

EMotorad, the electric bicycle manufacturing start-up, has launched two new products in the form of Lil E and T-Rex+. The two new variants join the existing range of e-cycles, T-Rex, EMX, and Doodle.

The Lil E brings to life a travel experience in biking that includes technological advances, created by combining the latest in technology and sustainability. With the launch of Lil E, EMotorad has set new expectations for urban mobility solutions and redefined the amalgamation of leisure yet tech-savvy urban mobility solutions.

The T-Rex+ is another e-bike offering from EMotorad that is derived from the Tyrannosaurus Rex. The new variant represents the power and potential of the highly successful T-Rex e-cycles. The T-Rex+ has been designed to improve balance and comfort on mountain trails, single tracks, and rough terrain.

The Lil E is perfect for using when walking is too far but a drive is too short, with a 15-20 Km range. The Lil E features a folding design for those who take public transportation.

Speaking on the occasion Kunal Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO, EMotorad said, “We started with a vision of making a name for India in the global EV space. And that’s what we’re working towards. We have been able to create a very strong base in the Indian market while expanding to other markets, and constantly improving products with feedback from our consumers and conducting market research.”

He added, “We thus made several improvements to T-Rex and created T-Rex+. We also realized the need for a recreational commute product. And that is what we have done with Lil E. When it comes to electric commuting solutions, EMotorad has taken a holistic view. We believe that this is the right time to grab the opportunity when it comes to entering the recreational commute space.”

Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder- EMotorad said, “Globally, the EV space is growing big. EMotorad plans to expand to further markets, but at the same time, we also want to make sure that our dominance in the current data market grows bigger. This launch is a platform for us to go out and explore, grow, and improve on the current territories while we explore newer ones.”

He added, “We have big plans when it comes to launching in the western markets. We want to lock horns with the biggest players dominating the market on a global scale. And for this, our target for FY 2023 is to come through the learnings that we have had from mature markets like Japan and implement it in other western markets too.”

Aditya Oza, Co-founder, and CMO- EMotorad said, “Product evolution at a fast pace has been an overall challenge for the industry. Very few Indian companies have managed to do that and survive. For EMotorad fortunately, the background and the research data that we get, and the consumer feedback are something we value to a very high extent. And we thus want to evolve the product further.”

He further added, “T-Rex+ is of course a big product that we hope to do massively, we want to grow it further into T-Rex Pro, which is already in the R&D stage. This will help EMotorad experiment with a lot of newer and better-improved technologies that we put forward in the product. These can be utilized for the western markets, where we plan to go and expand.”

Sumedh Battewar, Co-Founder and CBO, EMotorad said, “The advantages of e-cycles are what make it an attractive proposition for commuting. At EMotorad, we have left no stone unturned in making sure that our two new e-cycles are top class and offer the best in technology.”

“The T-Rex + and Lil E have been launched at this time keeping in mind how EMotorad wants to grow its business from here on. We are ambitious and focussed on putting our learnings as India’s fastest-growing OEM start-up to use,” said Sumedh Battewar