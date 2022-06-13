Electric scooter review: AMO Jaunty Plus

Over one week of riding the AMO Jaunty Plus around my home in Gurgaon, I have observed a few things:1. The riding radius for daily errands is usually not more than 2 km.2. Electric scooters are peppy to ride, but feel unsafe around faster traffic.3. Electric scooters are more comfortable than petrol because these have fewer vibrations and are lighter in weight.4. The Jaunty Plus has a removable battery (feels like 12-14 kg). I can take it out (it has a handle), carry to my apartment, and charge using a regular three-pin plug. This way, I don’t have to visit a charging station, ever.5. Despite its practicality (and extremely low cost of running—almost five times lesser than a petrol scooter), it doesn’t come across as an aspirational product, i.e. the younger crowd I showed it to didn’t appear enthused.

The scooter



Priced Rs 1.1 lakh in Delhi NCR (ex-showroom), the Jaunty Plus has a top speed of 50 km/h and claimed range of 120 km. It takes 4-5 hours to charge the battery, and registration is required to ride it, as is a helmet.Practical features include a speed control switch (green colour, on the right handle), side-stand-on sensor, USB port to charge your phone, LED headlamps, remote lock and anti-theft alarm (just like in modern cars), and three-year battery warranty.

Initial acceleration (0-30 km/h) is quicker than most petrol scooters, but above 30 km/h the rate of acceleration slows down.

Areas of improvement

—Opening-type footrests for rear passenger are needed.— Storage space at the front is too small to carry groceries or anything except a one-litre water bottle or a newspaper; it needs to be bigger.—The footboard is too high for rider comfort (it cannot be lowered, but the seat can be raised a bit).—It doesn’t feel as planted as scooters such as Honda Activa when riding around sharp corners and on speed-breakers.—For its price, the build quality is flimsy (build quality cannot be changed suddenly, but the price can be dropped to make it better value-for-money). People I asked around said they would pay Rs 70-80,000 for it, and Rs 1.1 lakh is way too much.

Specifications

Power: 1.265 kW | Range: 120 km | Seat height: 730 mm | Kerb weight: 82 kg | Gross weight: 233 kg | Home charging: 4-5 hours | Battery: Removable | Price: Rs 1.1 lakh