For the first half of 2022 the Multistrada V4 was the most delivered bike with 6,139 units, followed by the Monster, with 4,776 motorcycles delivered, and the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 3,999 motorcycles.

Italian superbike maker Ducati has announced its financial performance for the first half of 2022. The company says despite the challenges supply chain and logistics challenges it saw a healthy growth by delivering 33,265 motorcycles globally, a drop of 3.6 per cent compared to the same period last year, when it delivered 34,515 motorcycles.

The revenue for the first half grew by 5.4 per cent from 514 million euros (Rs 4,182 crore) to 542 million euros (Rs 4,410 crore), operating profit grew by 14.8 per cent from 59 million euros (Rs 480 crore) to 68 million euros (Rs 553 crore). This is the highest figure ever recorded by the motorcycle manufacturer in the first six months of the year.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati said, “2021 was a record year for Ducati with the best result ever in terms of deliveries, revenues and operating profit. 2022 is proving to be a more challenging year: despite strong demand from enthusiasts, as evidenced by the order portfolio which at the end of the first half is up 86% over the same period of 2021, the strong discontinuity in the world of logistics and supply remains. However, we managed to obtain satisfactory results considering the context in which we are operating, especially in terms of revenue, which is the best-ever recorded in the first six months of the year. I would like to thank once again all the enthusiasts who continue to choose us, and I personally apologise to all those who had to or will have to wait longer than necessary to receive their bike.”

Henning Jens, CFO, Ducati said, “The financial performance of Ducati in the first half of 2022 again shows a solid improvement of the company compared to the previous year. Considering the unpredictable challenges in the supply chain, including significant raw material cost increases and parts shortages, this result proofs the high resilience of our financial set up and the flexibility of our operations. With 542 million euros revenue, we achieved a new record, driven by a very high demand from our customers. Also based on fixed cost discipline and improved margins, we could even increase Operating Profit from 59 to 68 million Euros by 14.8% versus the same period of 2021. Backed by a very solid liquidity position, we will continue our investments in a qualitative growth of Ducati with new attractive premium products.”

In terms of global sales, Italy continues to be the key market for Ducati with 6,028 motorcycles delivered, followed by North America with 5,239 units, Germany with 3,745 motorcycles and France with 2,647. The company says the numbers are significant in China, which grew by 12 per cent with 2,411 motorcycles delivered.

Since its launch in 2020, the OEM says the Multistrada V4 has enjoyed growing success among enthusiasts. Also for the first half of 2022 the Multistrada V4 was the most delivered bike with 6,139 units, followed by the Monster, with 4,776 motorcycles delivered, and the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 3,999 motorcycles.

Going forward Ducati says thanks to its solid financial position, it will continue its ambitious development path that will lead the company to improve and grow further, also by means of entry into new market segments. All investments for technological development and product and process innovation are self-financed.

Through the digitisation of processes and omnichannel within its dealers, To date, the Ducati network has 797 dealerships in over 90 countries around the world, 21 of which have been opened in the first six months of 2022.