DriveX opens two-wheeler refurbishment centre in Coimbatore

DriveX, a multi-brand mobility platform has launched its first state-of-the-art DriveX Technical Centre, a highly developed service and refurbishment centre, in Coimbatore. The company plans to open one centre in Hosur and Chennai each.

The new technical centre was inaugurated by DriveX co-founders Narain Karthikeyan and Christopher Sargunam, which is equipped with multi-brand two-wheelers with the latest ELGI machinery that has been made to DriveX’s standards and specifications.

The facility aims to refurbish 350–400 two-wheelers a month with this centre. It will function in two phases. In the first phase, ten service bays will be available, and in the next phase, six service bays are planned to be set up. The centre will have all the principal features such as an in-built two-wheeler–specific paint booth, hydraulic ramps, a heating-&-baking oven and a dedicated training centre.

The Coimbatore’s DriveX Technical Centre will supply to COCO (company-owned, company-operated) and FOFO (franchise-owned, franchise-operated) outlets from regions across Salem to Kerala and cater to cities across Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Kochi.

The operations will later be replicated in Hosur, Chennai and, eventually, across the whole country. The company had earlier announced that it aims to log retail sales of over 6,000 vehicles a year and establish a network of 50 outlets and five refurb centres across tier I and tier II cities. DriveX has also expanded to reach out to potential franchisees all across the country.

“The pre-owned two-wheeler vehicle market is changing rapidly. We have been successful launching new business models, including the pre-owned model in the two-wheeler segment earlier. And now, we have established this state-of-the-art technical centre with such immense capacity closely working with ATS Elgi machinery to meet our demands in churning out the volumes for the customers,” said Karthikeyan.

DriveX was founded in 2020 by Narain Karthikeyan, India’s first Formula 1 driver, and Christopher Sargunam, an entrepreneur and startup strategist. Noting the large-scale disorganisation in India’s pre-owned two-wheeler market and that the country was primarily a two-wheeler market, the founders established the company to offer a hassle-free vehicle ownership experience by providing buyers with access to impeccably maintained two-wheelers.

The technical centres have the capacity to churn out two-wheelers with the ability to cater to refurbishment and scheduled/unscheduled maintenance. The two-wheelers are evaluated using a 120-point checklist and then certified fit for sale. They are also provided with a 3-month warranty on the powertrain.