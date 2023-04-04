Dr Christian Danz appointed CTO at Chetak Technology

Chetak Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, focussing on new mobility solutions has appointed Dr Christian Danz’s as the Chief Technology Officer for the company.

Dr Danz holds a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms from Technische Universitat, Berlin. He had also completed his Engineering in Electronics, Measurement & Control & Telecommunication from the same university.

Prior to joining Chetak, he held the position of Vice President Engineering X-House eDrives with Robert Bosch in Germany. He has a hands-on technical leader at Bosch, across multiple divisions including Lv & Hv Electric Drives, Inverters, Converters, Battery Systems, Vehicle Safety, And Driver Assistance Systems. He has over 24 years at Bosch and has led large R&D teams across multiple geographies.

Dr Danz has over 150 granted patents in the fields of future mobility, driver assistance, automated driving, battery systems, thermo technology and electrical drives.

Chetak Technology states that he joins the company at a time of high growth with the two-wheeler EV supply chain fully restructured, and significant progress in several development programs with key vendors.

At present, the OEM can manufacture over 10,000 units of Chetak per month, which has also led to a reduction in the price of Chetak Premium in March 2023, leading to a sharp increase in the number of bookings.

Recently, the company launched the an all-new Chetak Premium 2023 Edition in three colours and a large, all-colour LCD console that displays vehicle information with intuitive clarity.