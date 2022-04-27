Dispatch set to launch purpose-built e-Scooter in 2023

Dispatch is set to launch a purpose-built e-scooter by Q1 2023. The company has partnered with contract manufacturers globally to manufacture up to 6 million scooters per annum.

Dispatch, an e-scooter manufacturer founded in March 2020, is set to launch a purpose-built e-scooter by Q1 2023. Made in India for the world, the e-scooter is designed to enable shared and commercial applications, and as per the company, “is the world’s first purpose-built solution that is tougher, more reliable, ergonomic, connected and adaptable for better unit economics and higher profitability.”

Dispatch has secured a Tier-1 supply chain for all critical components including mechanical parts, electronics and powertrain components, to ensure quality. The company has been testing for reliability and validation for almost a year now.

It also partnered with contract manufacturers globally with an installed capacity of up to 6 million scooters per annum for its e-scooter, adopting a capex light approach.

Talking more about the innovation, Rajit Arya, Co-Founder & CEO, Dispatch Vehicles, said, “Fleets are currently stuck with vehicles designed for personal ownership, without the right infrastructure or relevant services under one unified ecosystem. “

He added, “This is a problem that directly affects the earnings, efficiencies and experience of gig economy workers and fleets alike; hence, becoming a barrier in the transition to electric vehicles. With the Dispatch e-scooter, we plan to change the fleet dynamics for last-mile mobility making it more profitable.”

The Dispatch e-scooter will look to overcome the mobility challenges faced by delivery partners and fleet owners, where scooters are originally designed and engineered for personal mobility and are being used for logistics currently. Dispatch aims to solve these challenges and help fleet owners transition their fleets to 100% Electric by 2030.

Dispatch has filed various IP registrations globally with IP granted in over 32 countries and continues to file new IPs. “Dispatch is leveraging experience and understanding of the ecosystem to build a solution to the prevalent problem,” said the company statement.