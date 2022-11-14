Can the Super Meteor ride the Hunter wave?

Last week, Royal Enfield showcased its thoroughbred highway cruiser, the Super Meteor, at the EICMA 2022, the world’s largest two-wheeler show in Milan, Italy.

It will be available in two variants—the Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer—and will be launched in India next year.

It gets the 648cc two-cylinder engine that also powers the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 (launched in 2018).

While the Super Meteor 650 is a solo tourer (for one rider, even though it has two seats), the Super Meteor 650 Tourer is a grand tourer (for two riders). Royal Enfield said the motorcycle will have an extensive ecosystem of accessories that complement its touring capabilities, including bar-end mirrors, solo finisher, LED indicators, machined wheels, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, long-haul panniers, touring handlebar, and more.

Automotive analysts are of the opinion that unlike the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650—which have been moderate successes—the Super Meteor 650 is expected to bring a lot of all-new mature buyers into the Royal Enfield fold, and one of the reasons is the success of the Hunter 350, launched in August.

A recent Motilal Oswal Financial Services report noted that the Hunter has attracted new customers (only 6% of Hunter buyers have been existing Royal Enfield customers) and also younger customers (40% in the 18-25 years age group and 43% in the 26-30 year age group). Post the launch of the Hunter, the share of first-time buyers in Royal Enfield has expanded to 18% (from 13% pre-Hunter).

“The Hunter has created a lot of buzz in the market,” said an analyst. “The Super Meteor 650 is expected to ride the Hunter wave.”

Another reason the Super Meteor 650 will be more successful than the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 is that in 2018, when Royal Enfield launched the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650, it entered a segment it wasn’t usually associated with (big engine, fast bikes). “But even with their moderate success, these twins have proven that Royal Enfield’s 650 is a very reliable machine,” said the analyst. “Offering 650 in a tourer avatar appears to be a brilliant move. There are a lot of prospective buyers who want a big-bike experience, but 800-1,000 cc and above bikes from Harley-Davidson and Triumph are either too expensive or buyers are too overwhelmed by their size. The Super Meteor 650 will attract such buyers.”