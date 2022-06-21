Bounce Share, Howdyy to deploy over 10,000 e-scooters for last-mile deliveries by 2024

Bounce Share, the EV rental arm of Banglore-based Bounce has announced its collaboration with electric vehicle logistics startup Howdyy to deploy over 10,000 electric scooters in their bid to electrify the last-mile deliveries in the next two years.

The companies will deploy the e-scooters in Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Aashirwad Deshmukkh, Founder & CEO, Howdyy said, “We are thrilled to partner with Bounce for this strategic collaboration. Their market presence will help us in covering the last-mile delivery space in at least five cities. The collaboration will help us go a long way by carving the right niche in the domestic logistics industry. We look forward to more such tie-ups in the near future,”

In addition to two-wheeler rentals, Bounce also has introduced its first e-scooter christened the Infinity E last year, and is setting up a network of battery swap stations across the country.

Anil G, Co-Founder and COO, Bounce said, “With fuel prices rising and an increase in carbon emission, it is high time for the logistics industry in the country to focus on contributing to sustainable mobility. Our partnership with Howdyy is one step forward towards sustainable mobility solutions,”.

The partnership also aims to provide at least 20,000 last-mile delivery jobs in the aforementioned cities.