Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter deliveries to commence from April 18

At a time when electric scooters are in the news for catching fire, Bounce Infinity said that it will commence the deliveries of the E1 electric scooter across the country from April 18. The E1 is being produced at the company’s manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The E1 electric scooter was launched on December 2, 2021, with the pre-bookings starting on the same day for `499. It is powered by a 2kWh lithium-ion battery and has a claimed range of 85 km per charge.

Regarding battery safety, Bounce Infinity co-founder and CEO Vivekananda Hallekere had recently told FE that the company uses premium grade cells, high quality battery packers with the right technology, and carries out stringent quality checks at the time of purchasing batteries. He also said that the company does not use rapid charging, which could be detrimental to the health of the battery by making it behave erratically and adversely impact the thermal management.

With battery, the E1 is priced at `68,999 (ex-showroom), while the non-battery variant is available for `45,099 (ex-showroom). The customers opting for the non-battery variant can use Bounce Infinity’s battery swapping network and exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged unit.

Bounce Infinity currently has battery swapping network in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It has plans to establish at least 300 battery swapping stations each in 10 cities across the country in the first phase. However, the names of all the cities have not been disclosed yet.

While the company’s Bhiwadi facility has an annual production capacity of 200,000 units, it is planning to set up its second facility in south India having a production capacity of more than 500,000 units annually.