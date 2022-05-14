BGauss’ D15 e-scooter launch on May 16

BGauss, the electric scooter manufacturer, part of RR Global, is gearing up to launch its latest offering, the D15 electric scooter in India on 16 May. The company already offers two products in India, the B8 and A2 and the upcoming D15 will be BGauss’ third offering in India.

Not many details have been revealed by the company, however, bookings are open on the official website for INR 499. BGauss claims that the new D15 will be the safest scooter as it promises over 20 safety features, and claims that it is manufactured with the Indian users in mind.

Some of the features include 16-inch wheels, telescopic suspension, a combined braking system, LED headlights, and a full metal body. Also, looking at BGauss’ other offerings, the new D15 could sport Android and Apple smartphone connectivity.

The company recently raised INR 52 crore Series A funding led by Darshan Patel, Founder, Vini Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd, which will be utilised for BGauss’ growth plans, including retail expansion in India, manufacturing capacity expansion, R&D and in-house product development across various EV components.

There are no details regarding the battery pack on the new D15, its range, or its charging capabilities, however, it could have a range of around 115 km per charge. More details will be revealed on the 16th, so stay tuned.