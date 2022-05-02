Bajaj’s domestic sales drop 26% in April 2022

Bajaj has seen a decrease in two-wheeler sales during April 2022 compared to the same period from the previous year. Last month, Bajaj’s total domestic sales (2W) stood at 93,233 units, which is a decline of 26% compared to April 2021, when the manufacturer sold 1,26,570 units.

Bajaj’s exports also saw a decline of 15%, after the automaker exported 1,88,478 units compared to shipping 2,21,603 units in April last year. Total two-wheeler sales for April 2022 stood at 2,81,711 units, which is a decline of 19%.

In the commercial vehicle category, Bajaj witnessed a 13% increase in domestic sales, having sold 8,944 units. However, commercial vehicle export saw a decline of 37%, after Bajaj exported 20,119 units last month compared to 31,942 units shipped in April last year. The overall commercial vehicle category saw a drop in sales of 27%.