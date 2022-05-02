scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bajaj’s domestic sales drop 26% in April 2022

Bajaj has witnessed a decline of 19% in two-wheeler sales for April 2022 but managed to post a 13% growth in domestic commercial vehicle sales.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Bajaj Auto Q4 Result

Bajaj has seen a decrease in two-wheeler sales during April 2022 compared to the same period from the previous year. Last month, Bajaj’s total domestic sales (2W) stood at 93,233 units, which is a decline of 26% compared to April 2021, when the manufacturer sold 1,26,570 units.

Bajaj’s exports also saw a decline of 15%, after the automaker exported 1,88,478 units compared to shipping 2,21,603 units in April last year. Total two-wheeler sales for April 2022 stood at 2,81,711 units, which is a decline of 19%.

In the commercial vehicle category, Bajaj witnessed a 13% increase in domestic sales, having sold 8,944 units. However, commercial vehicle export saw a decline of 37%, after Bajaj exported 20,119 units last month compared to 31,942 units shipped in April last year. The overall commercial vehicle category saw a drop in sales of 27%.

Also Read
investment tips know here how to invest Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh know here Check 4 options beyond Fixed Deposit to get good returns

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.