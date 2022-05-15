scorecardresearch

Bajaj trademarks the name ‘Blade’ for its upcoming two-wheeler

Bajaj trademarks the name ‘Blade’ for an upcoming vehicle. Could this be an electric scooter, or is Bajaj looking at entering the petrol-powered 125 cc segment?

Written by Express Mobility Desk

Bajaj has trademarked the name ‘Blade’ for its upcoming scooter. The application was filed in March 2022 and leaves us thinking about what it could be. The name Blade was associated with Bajaj in the past, in the form of a scooter. 

Looking at how the Chetak made a comeback as an electric scooter, the new Bajaj Blade can be the name of the brand’s upcoming EV for India. Given the popularity of EVs, this could be the direction Bajaj is headed. 

Since Bajaj has the Chetak EV on sale already, the new Bajaj Blade could be targeted at the mass market with a new design and features to woo the younger generation. The Bajaj Chetak costs Rs 1.42 lakh, ex-showroom Bangalore. 

However, Bajaj could launch the Blade as a petrol-powered scooter itself, given that it does not have a contender to take on the Honda Activa, since gearless scooters are very much in trend. We cannot rule out this possibility.

