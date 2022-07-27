Bajaj-KTM looking at platforms for high-end electric motorcycles

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj is exploring opportunities with Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM is in search of a platform to build high-end electric motorcycles.

During the Q1 media briefing, answering a question, Rakesh Sharma, the Executive Director of Bajaj said that the company is in discussion with KTM and both companies are looking for a platform together. He also said that Bajaj will announce it at the right time, as plans are ongoing.

Currently, Bajaj offers the Chetak electric scooter in India and is taking a balanced approach to expand the scooter’s presence across the country. Bajaj sold around 300 units of the Chetak in the March quarter of last year, while in Q1 of this fiscal year, Bajaj sold 6,200 units and expects volumes to double in the coming days, depending on the supply chain.

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is currently available in 27 cities and Sharma expects to expand its presence to 100 cities. To date, Bajaj has received a total of 16,000 bookings for the electric scooter.

Austrian off-road motorcycle expert KTM on the other hand offers electric motorcycles for the global market. However, these are enduro and off-road competition motorcycles, which will not suit consumer needs, especially in India.