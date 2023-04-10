Bajaj Auto takes over Triumph India sales and marketing operations, co-developed motorcycle launch soon

Pune-headquartered two- and three-wheeler major Bajaj Auto and UK-based premium two-wheeler brand Triumph Motorcycles are building upon their existing relationship.

The partners have announced the transfer of Triumph’s India sales and marketing operations to Bajaj Auto. It was in 2020, that the strategic partnership between the two companies was announced, where they would jointly collaborate to create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles. Building upon the same, effective from April 1, 2023, all the current 15 Triumph Motorcycle dealerships will now be managed by Bajaj Auto.

The Pune-based company already operates four distinct and exclusive dealership networks for its KTM, Bajaj Motorcycles, Chetak Electric and Bajaj three-wheelers range of products. The Triumph dealers will join this family as the fifth exclusive retail channel within a network of over 6,000 dealers and sub-dealers across Bajaj’s brand portfolio in India. All the existing Triumph dealerships will remain exclusive to the brand and continue to provide a customer experience in line with Triumph’s global standards. Interestingly, the company has sold a total of 11,368 Triumph motorcycles in India.

What’s more, the partners have now confirmed that the jointly developed mid-sized Triumph motorcycle will be built at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant will be launched this year. This will enable Triumph to reach out to a new set of consumers, with the entry of a Triumph Motorcycle in the sub-500cc segment.

Furthermore, Bajaj Auto plans will expand Triumph dealerships in over 120 cities in the next two years.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said: “We will also leverage our formidable distribution network to rapidly expand the exclusive Triumph stores in India in preparation for the soon-to-be-launched, exciting new motorcycles.”

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “The Triumph dealer network has been great business partners for Triumph, they have achieved many great results with Triumph Motorcycles here in India and have served our 9,000+ customers incredibly well since we entered the market back in 2014.”