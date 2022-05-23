Ather Energy to open 8 new dealerships in Kerala

Ather Energy is set to expand its retail presence in Kerala by opening 8 new experience centres in Tier 2 & 3 cities of Kerala like Kollam, Trichur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta. Ather Energy will have a total of thirteen retail stores across the state, after opening outlets in Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Tirur, and Malappuram.



Ather Energy has seen a surge in consumer interest and encouraging demand nearly 12X since the opening of the first Ather Space in Kerala last year. With the 8 new experience centres, customers in Kerala can now buy the electric scooters across multiple locations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “The consumer response in Kerala has been truly amazing and it is not surprising that with this launch, Kerala will have the largest retail presence of Ather experience centres across all states. The EV demand has been exponentially rising across Kerala with customers increasingly looking for better EV options that offer a great riding experience, advanced features and tremendous value.”

He added, “Ather Energy’s expansion across the state is a result of this strong demand and the overwhelming interest from retail partners to accelerate Ather Energy’s mission to increase consumer touchpoints making the 450 series accessible to more customers”.

Ather will be opening up in these cities in a staggered manner by Q2 2022 and will begin by setting up test rides to let consumers experience the vehicle. Ather has also been talking to prospective retail partners in these markets and has already started locating spaces to set up its fast EV charging network, Ather Grid.

Ather Energy has installed 40+ Ather Grid points across Kerala. The company plans to add 8-10 more charging points in each of these 8 new cities to strengthen its charging grid network.