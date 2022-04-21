After series of fire incidents, Pure EV Recalls 2000 e-scooters

Pure EV, the electric scooter manufacturer who was in the news recently after its scooters caught fire, has issued a recall for 2000 Etrance+ and Epluto 7G electric scooters manufactured in a particular batch.

According to an official statement:

In view of the recent fire incidents involving our vehicles in Nizamabad and Chennai, PURE EV has decided to recall 2000 vehicles from the models ETRANCE+ and EPLUTO 7G of the concerned batches.

The vehicles and batteries therein shall undergo a thorough check for their health. We shall inspect the battery for any imbalance issues and shall calibrate through our device BATRICS FARADAY. Additionally the BMS and charger calibration shall be carried out as required.

The Company shall reach out to all the customers through the dealership network and ensure an expeditious campaign for health checkups in the larger interest of all stakeholders.

PURE EV takes safety of its customers and vehicles very seriously. We continue to conduct numerous service camps in the customer’s interests and disseminate information related to best practices for vehicle and battery safety.