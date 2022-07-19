Adishwar Auto Ride India, a Mahavir Group company has announced its latest venture – Moto Vault, a multi-brand super bike franchise.

Moto Vault will offer customers a wide range of products, from different brands with a wide variety of features and price points. To begin with, the multi-brand retail shop will establish a network of 23 touch points across the country. The facility would display the Moto Morini and Zontes range of superbikes and will be followed by many more world-class brands that will be introduced in the coming months.

Adishwar Auto Ride India has been on an aggressive expansion spree in the country. In the last two months the company has brought three new brands to the country. It was in May that the company introduced the Hungarian brand Keeway. This was followed by the introduction of Moto Morini and Zontes last month.

Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Adishwar Auto Ride India said,” At Adishwar Auto Ride India, one of our key endeavours is to create values through relationships with the customers. To strengthen this further, we are proud to announce India’s only multi-brand superbike franchise – Moto Vault. The premium mobility segment is extremely lucrative in India, consumers are engaging with new brands offering premium products at competitive prices.”

The professionals at Moto Vault will be trained as per global standards and guidelines to offer superior sales, service, and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership. The new business models will also reinforce the environmental impact and sustainability concerns, as it ensures maximum utilisation of resources.

At present, Adishwar Auto Ride India sells the Benelli motorcycles in India. It manufacturing facility in Hyderabad spread across 2.5-acres is capable of manufacturing 30,000 units annually. The company has a dealership network of more than 50 dealers and has sold over 20,000 motorcycles in India.

Also read: Benelli and Keeway eye India as a manufacturing hub

Moto Morini to make India debut with four products: X-Cape 650 coming soon?