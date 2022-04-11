40 Electric Scooters Catch Fire Right Next To Factory In Nashik

Just when electric vehicle sales were gaining momentum, scooters made by Ola, Okinawa, and Pure caught on fire, one accident even claiming two lives. Now, 40 scooters have caught on fire right outside the factory they were made in, reports CNBC-TV18.

Electric scooters made by Jitendra Electric Vehicles, a venture of the Shah group based in Nashik, caught fire in a truck next to the factory. A total of 40 scooters were damaged, which were ready to be shipped to Bengaluru by road. In response to the fire, the company said it is investigating the cause of the fire.

The government has summoned Ola and Okinawa to submit their investigation reports of the incidents, and we can expect the government to soon call upon Jitendra Electric Vehicles also to submit its findings.

Since these EV incidents have involved prominent brands, the government is contemplating changes to be made in terms of testing and certification, however, it will depend upon the findings submitted by the EV makers.

Also, experts in the industry have pointed out that the quality of batteries could be one of the reasons for EVs catching fire, along with India being too hot, and the way EVs are ridden in India.