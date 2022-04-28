2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India at INR 3.37 lakh

2022 Kawasaki Ninja launched in India for INR 3.37 lakh, ex-showroom. For the new model, Kawasaki has updated the colour schemes and graphics, while retaining the parallel-twin engine and pricing from last year.

Kawasaki has launched the new Ninja 300 in India at INR 3.37 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is identical to its predecessor, apart from the new colour schemes and body graphics. Pricing also remains the same as last year’s motorcycle.

The new baby Ninja gets three colour options – Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony. While the former two get a dual-tone finish and updated graphics, the latter gets a mono-tone finish and green and grey coloured strips.

Power is derived from a 296 cc, parallel-twin four-stroke liquid-cooled engine, the same as the outgoing model. The engine develops 38.4 hp and produces a peak torque of 26 Nm with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slip assist clutch.

The equipment also remains the same as the updated 2022 Ninja 300 gets conventional front forks, an adjustable mono-shock at the rear, and disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS. Bookings for the new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 are open across dealerships in India.