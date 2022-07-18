Vedanta Aluminium backs its range of low-carbon aluminium to help auto industry achieve carbon neutrality

Highlighting the importance of ‘green’ aluminium (aluminium with a low carbon footprint) in bolstering the endeavours of automakers to decarbonise their products, Nikhil Bhagchandani, Dy. Director – Marketing, Vedanta Aluminium announced the launch of ‘Restora’, which the company says is a low carbon aluminium has a carbon footprint that is nearly half the global threshold for aluminium. In its bid to achieve its near-zero goal, the company also introduced the second product, ‘Restora Ultra’ with an even lower carbon footprint.



Aluminium securing the number two position when it comes to the most used metals and a prominent material in automobile manufacturing shows a promising advancement towards sustainability.



The fact that aluminium is a justifiable choice and the many benefits associated with the metal along with the stricter emission norms, there has been a significant increase in the use of the metal in all types of vehicles – battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrids or internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.



In line with the country’s carbon-neutral ambitions, the Indian automobile industry has been experimenting, adopting and implementing various alternatives. Expanding the use of aluminium is one such development.



Ramachandra Rao, Chairman – ACMA CFT on Raw Materials, & Executive Chairman – Indo Schottle Auto Parts said, “Aluminium is a critical raw material for the auto industry, as is evidenced by the metal’s increasing usage globally in automotive applications. As the Indian auto industry increasingly localises sourcing of raw materials, domestic aluminium manufacturers like Vedanta Aluminium can be ideal partners for automakers. Whether it is lightweighting, environmentally-friendly products or new alloys, such partnerships can shape the future of our auto industry.”