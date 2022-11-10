Vedanta Aluminium receives BIS certification for its products

Vedanta Aluminium, announces that its products are now Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified. With this, it has become the first in the Indian aluminium industry to secure the BIS certification for its range of aluminium products as per available BIS quality standards.

In total, the company has received 15 certifications for its products and their applications across diverse customer industries, such as electrical, automotive, engineering etc. The Bureau of Indian Standards is the apex domestic body tasked with defining quality standards across industry sectors.

The company is also collaborating with BIS to develop standards for aluminium products and raw materials for which appropriate quality standards do not exist currently.

Vedanta’s aluminium products are registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME), and the company has now proactively sought BIS certifications.

To achieve this, Vedanta Aluminium uses technologies in metal manufacturing, sophisticated processes, and deep R&D and works with emerging-tech start-ups and experts from around the world. The company supplies customers in nearly 50 countries globally.

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium’s focus on quality, Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd. said, “Aluminium will be indispensable to a low carbon future, with its limitless potential for applications in clean energy solutions, electric mobility, green buildings, high-tech manufacturing, sustainable packaging and more. Therefore, Vedanta Aluminium has robust systems in place to understand and exceed customer expectations.”

He added, “The BIS certifications for our products show that Indian manufacturing is synonymous with high quality, the benefits of which are being passed on to the end consumer. In India’s journey to become a global manufacturing powerhouse, we are proud flag-bearers of the nation’s manufacturing prowess.”

The company currently produces one of the largest ranges of aluminium products. Vedanta Aluminium’s products such as Restora Low Carbon Aluminium, Billets, Wire Rods, Alloy Ingots & Cast Bars, AlSi T-Ingots, Slabs, Rolled Products, etc. cater to a vast spectrum of industries, from aerospace to automobiles, building & construction, electrification, engineering, packaging, consumer goods and more.