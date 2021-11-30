VECV, Phoenix Foundation sets up driver training & research institute in Maharashtra

Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training and Research has been established in Latur, Maharashtra. It has been set up under a public-private partnership with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

By:November 30, 2021 5:07 PM

Eicher Trucks and Buses (a part of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles or VECV) in partnership with Phoenix Foundation has established the Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training and Research in Latur, Maharashtra. It has been set up under a public-private partnership with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. This institute aims to upskill the driver fraternity in the state and enhance their core competencies by training them across a wide range of vehicles through professional driver training programs.

The Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training and Research was inaugurated by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways in the presence of JP Verma, Vice President After Market – Eicher Trucks and Buses, and Pasha Patel, Chairman – Phoenix Foundation. This new institute is spread over an area of 12 acres and is equipped with some state-of-the-art facilities like a driving practice track, automobile lab, training vehicles & equipment, and training content provided by Eicher. 

Eicher claims that the institute will also be able to house 150 drivers in the hostel developed for the convenience of the drivers. The major focus of the training will be to imbibe positive driving culture like adhering to road signs and markings, safe driving, positive road behaviour, etc. The training also emphasizes on driving techniques for improving fuel efficiency and making drivers understand the latest vehicle technology. Moreover, the institute will train not only new drivers but strengthen the skills of existing drivers too by upskilling them with the new technologies. 

Eicher says that they already have eight driver training institutes in India where pre-licensing training for new drivers is being provided. The company also conducts regular driver training programs with the help of twelve regional driver trainers who train around 20,000 drivers every year. According to the company, more than 2 lakh drivers have already been trained across the country through these programs. The new Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training and Research intends to act as an effective resource for promoting road safety education among commercial vehicle drivers as well as conducting programs for educating the general public.  

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways appreciated Eicher’s contribution in establishing the Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training & Research at Latur (Maharashtra), as well as other driver development initiatives. Mr. Gadkari said, “The country has a strong need for skilled CV drivers and the Phoenix-Eicher driver training institute will play an important role in developing competent commercial vehicles drivers for promoting safe and efficient transportation in the region”.

Commenting on the inauguration, JP Verma, Vice President After Market, Eicher Trucks and Buses said, “At Eicher, we recognize the critical role that drivers play and therefore we have been pioneering driver empowerment and development by training and upskilling of drivers. The introduction of connected vehicles, has revolutionised the commercial vehicle industry forever, by preventing break downs and increasing driver safety. To take full advantage of such next-gen technology, it becomes imperative for the drivers to fully understand the features and benefits, which is why Eicher has established this institute. Eicher is also committed to promote road safety education in the country through training and awareness programs for safer roads and safe transportation.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

VECV, Phoenix Foundation sets up driver training & research institute in Maharashtra

VECV, Phoenix Foundation sets up driver training & research institute in Maharashtra

Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury but necessity — Prathab Deivanayagham, Harman India

Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury but necessity — Prathab Deivanayagham, Harman India

Shriram, Daimler partner for sale of used commercial trade-in vehicles

Shriram, Daimler partner for sale of used commercial trade-in vehicles

Here's how automotive OEM’s & suppliers can reduce the supply chain issues

Here's how automotive OEM’s & suppliers can reduce the supply chain issues

Tata Punch is the official car partner of Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2021-22

Tata Punch is the official car partner of Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2021-22

The future of Automated and Connected cars is closely tied — Vijayalayan, MathWorks

The future of Automated and Connected cars is closely tied — Vijayalayan, MathWorks

Greta Electric Scooters introduces four e-scooters for the Indian market: Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX

Greta Electric Scooters introduces four e-scooters for the Indian market: Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX

Policy Push Required for Driving Li-Ion Revolution in India

Policy Push Required for Driving Li-Ion Revolution in India

Shell and Mahindra Racing partner to strengthen technical and commercial collaboration

Shell and Mahindra Racing partner to strengthen technical and commercial collaboration

Volvo B11R 15-metre sleeper launched in India, Kerala orders first batch of eight buses

Volvo B11R 15-metre sleeper launched in India, Kerala orders first batch of eight buses

Ohmium establishes India as global hub for hydrogen, ships first Hydrogen Electrolyzer to US

Ohmium establishes India as global hub for hydrogen, ships first Hydrogen Electrolyzer to US

TVS Motor signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt. for Rs 1,200 Crores investment in EVs

TVS Motor signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt. for Rs 1,200 Crores investment in EVs

2021 EICMA: Vitesco presents 48-volt EV system & more two-wheeler technologies

2021 EICMA: Vitesco presents 48-volt EV system & more two-wheeler technologies

Shriram City achieves the one crore milestone in two-wheeler financing in India

Shriram City achieves the one crore milestone in two-wheeler financing in India

Our demand and supply graph saw a surge of up to 85% — Sasidhar Nandigam, CredR

Our demand and supply graph saw a surge of up to 85% — Sasidhar Nandigam, CredR

Bike Bazaar aims to onboard over a million customers by FY24 - Srinivas Kantheti, Bike Bazaar

Bike Bazaar aims to onboard over a million customers by FY24 - Srinivas Kantheti, Bike Bazaar

Zypp Electric supports “Shoonya” zero pollution delivery campaign launched by NITI Aayog and RMI

Zypp Electric supports “Shoonya” zero pollution delivery campaign launched by NITI Aayog and RMI

eBikeGo acquires rights to manufacture smart electric trike 'Velocipedo' in India

eBikeGo acquires rights to manufacture smart electric trike 'Velocipedo' in India

Mercedes-Benz launches India's most-powerful hot hatch, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+

Mercedes-Benz launches India's most-powerful hot hatch, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+

Skoda debuts second model in its India 2.0 project, the Slavia mid-size sedan

Skoda debuts second model in its India 2.0 project, the Slavia mid-size sedan