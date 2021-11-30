VECV, Phoenix Foundation sets up driver training & research institute in Maharashtra

Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training and Research has been established in Latur, Maharashtra. It has been set up under a public-private partnership with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Eicher Trucks and Buses (a part of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles or VECV) in partnership with Phoenix Foundation has established the Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training and Research in Latur, Maharashtra. It has been set up under a public-private partnership with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. This institute aims to upskill the driver fraternity in the state and enhance their core competencies by training them across a wide range of vehicles through professional driver training programs.

The Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training and Research was inaugurated by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways in the presence of JP Verma, Vice President After Market – Eicher Trucks and Buses, and Pasha Patel, Chairman – Phoenix Foundation. This new institute is spread over an area of 12 acres and is equipped with some state-of-the-art facilities like a driving practice track, automobile lab, training vehicles & equipment, and training content provided by Eicher.

Eicher claims that the institute will also be able to house 150 drivers in the hostel developed for the convenience of the drivers. The major focus of the training will be to imbibe positive driving culture like adhering to road signs and markings, safe driving, positive road behaviour, etc. The training also emphasizes on driving techniques for improving fuel efficiency and making drivers understand the latest vehicle technology. Moreover, the institute will train not only new drivers but strengthen the skills of existing drivers too by upskilling them with the new technologies.

Eicher says that they already have eight driver training institutes in India where pre-licensing training for new drivers is being provided. The company also conducts regular driver training programs with the help of twelve regional driver trainers who train around 20,000 drivers every year. According to the company, more than 2 lakh drivers have already been trained across the country through these programs. The new Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training and Research intends to act as an effective resource for promoting road safety education among commercial vehicle drivers as well as conducting programs for educating the general public.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways appreciated Eicher’s contribution in establishing the Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training & Research at Latur (Maharashtra), as well as other driver development initiatives. Mr. Gadkari said, “The country has a strong need for skilled CV drivers and the Phoenix-Eicher driver training institute will play an important role in developing competent commercial vehicles drivers for promoting safe and efficient transportation in the region”.

Commenting on the inauguration, JP Verma, Vice President After Market, Eicher Trucks and Buses said, “At Eicher, we recognize the critical role that drivers play and therefore we have been pioneering driver empowerment and development by training and upskilling of drivers. The introduction of connected vehicles, has revolutionised the commercial vehicle industry forever, by preventing break downs and increasing driver safety. To take full advantage of such next-gen technology, it becomes imperative for the drivers to fully understand the features and benefits, which is why Eicher has established this institute. Eicher is also committed to promote road safety education in the country through training and awareness programs for safer roads and safe transportation.”

