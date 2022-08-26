VC fund launches ‘Syndicates for Climate Tech Start-ups’

VC fund Climate Angels has launched ‘Syndicates for Climate Tech Start-ups’ for frictionless climate tech investments in India at an Investor’s Meet held in Bengaluru.

Angel Investors who are passionate about climate and looking to invest in such start-ups, can now do it in almost friction free matter, through SEBI Registered – Climate Angels.

Now such investors can access the deal flow of climate start-ups raising capital and can either join the investment round led by marquee institutional investors or lead their own syndicates using Climate Angels platform.

Climate Angels was founded by seasoned venture capitalist Shailesh Vickram Singh and backed by experienced investors like Pravin Gandhi (founder SeedFund), Paula Mariwala (Stanford Angles), Nipun Sahni (Apollo Global), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm) and others.

The Climate Angels platform has seen around 8 startups raising capital to fight climate change in the last 12 months while its sponsor GoMassive has onboarded 300+ angel investors on the platform.

To remain startup friendly and encourage more climate-tech founders, Climate Angels does not charge any fee from start-up in any form. On Climate Angels, investors are charged upfront fees of 2 percent of investment amount and 20 percent carry on exit.

Unlike other angel investment platforms, Climate Angels shares the complete 20 percent carry with syndicate leads on funds raised directly by syndicate leads. And a syndicate lead can raise capital from GoMassive’s network of angel investors by sharing 5 percent carry. 2 percent fees paid by investors is retained by Climate Angels for backend and administration purposes.

Further for family offices, corporate & angels investing more than Rs 1 crore per startup; Climate Angels has a 0 percent annual fees, 0 percent carry model and only annual membership fees is charged.

Shailesh Vickram Singh, founder of Climate Angels said, “Realising the need to combat climate change, mission-driven and conscious investors such as senior executives, HNIs, family offices and others are scouting for opportunities to support climate tech startups for the green cause. Notably, SEBI mandates that individual angel investors should meet accreditation norms and invest via registered angel funds.”