Varroc Lighting Systems appoints Christian Paschel as its new CEO

Christian Päschel joins Varroc Lighting Systems from HELLA, where he was previously a member of the Executive Board and Head of Sales in the Automotive Lighting Division.

By:Updated: Nov 03, 2021 1:59 PM

 

Varroc Lighting Systems, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of external lighting systems and electronic control units for the automotive industry has recently made changes in its senior management. The company has announced the appointment of Christian Päschel as its new CEO with effect from 1st November, 2021. The company says that Päschel will be replacing Stephan Vedie, who left the company in September. Christian Päschel joins Varroc Lighting Systems from HELLA, where he was previously a member of the Executive Board and Head of Sales in the Automotive Lighting Division.

Christian has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, specifically in the lighting and electronics sector, where he has held senior management positions with a focus on strategic development and sales. Tarang Jain, Managing Director and Chairman of Varroc Group said that the company has selected Christian as a long-time manager with extensive industry experience to help the brand successfully grow Varroc Lighting Systems. In addition, to help the brand overcome the adverse period that the entire automotive industry is currently experiencing due to the global shortage of semiconductors and other manufacturing components.

On his appointment, Christian Päschel says that he is very pleased to have the confidence of the Group management and the opportunity to lead Varroc Lighting Systems. He added that the whole automotive segment is facing a very challenging period and they need to focus on making sure that the company is well prepared for the challenges ahead. He further added that in his new role, he would like to focus, in particular, on process optimization, digitalization and investments that will enable the brand to respond flexibly to customer needs and to strengthen its position in lighting and electronics in line with current trends within the automotive industry.

