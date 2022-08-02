Valvoline launches advanced coolant with OAT tech

Valvoline Cummins, a global lubricant manufacturer has introduced the glycol-based full-antifreeze coolant for cars and commercial vehicles, Valvoline Advanced Coolant.

The company claims that the product is incorporated with OAT technology, which provides 5 years or up to 5,00,000 Kms of service life/drain interval.

According to Valvoline, this new coolant is backwards compatible with all cooling systems using OAT coolants, providing protection in extreme hot and cold climate conditions, providing protection from overheating and freezing weather to keep your engine running.

Valvoline offers a range of lubricants and fluids for all kinds of vehicles, such as motorcycle oil, passenger car motors oil, heavy duty engine oil, industrial and hydraulic oils and so on.

SK Mukherjee, Chief Technology Officer at Valvoline, said, “The Valvoline Advanced Coolant is an innovative product that comes with an advanced formulation to increase the longevity of our engines. We are excited to launch this product which is backwards compatible and covers BS VI and prior engines along with gensets”.

According to the company, Valvoline’s coolant has a non-depleting organic-acid technology that could help enhance engine life with the help of its ethylene glycol-based formulation making it ideal for extreme weather. The company added that this product can also defend engines against corrosion, rust, deposit and liner pitting and can withstand water hardness of up to 700 ppm.

Valvoline is selling its unit that makes lubricants, coolants and other automotive products to state-owned Saudi Aramco to sharpen focus on its retail services business.