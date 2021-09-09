Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

Valvoline Cummins Pvt Ltd has launched its Bike Xpert and Truck Xpert programs to develop and upskill the network of independent mechanic workshops and service providers. Valvoline has already onboarded 30 two-wheeler workshops.

By:September 9, 2021 12:46 PM
valvoline launches bike and truck xpert programs

Valvoline has announced its Bike Xpert and Truck Xpert programs, under which the company aims to develop and upskill the network of independent mechanic workshops. The program will train people, making them proficient with knowledge of current and future technologies in the respective industry.

In association with its channel partners under the brand name, ‘Valvoline Bike Xpert’, Valvoline has already onboarded 30 two-wheeler workshops. The company has already launched a few Bike Xpert workshops in Delhi, Gurgaon, Patna, Pune and Coimbatore, while it plans to launch 2000 more in the next 3 to 5 years.

Speaking on the initiative, Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins India, said, “As a premium brand, our aim is to deliver performance and superior quality which our customers across the globe enjoy. Our association with the prominent workshops in the different cities will help us develop a trained network of mechanics who believe in growing with Valvoline.”

According to Valvoline, the Bike Xpert workshops will offer preventative maintenance and breakdown repairs, reminders and customised benefits based on past vehicle history. The Truck Xpert will help the workshop partners learn about upcoming engine technologies and detailed training on servicing and maintaining the health of trucks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Lawyer on-the-spot for commercial vehicles with AITWA's on-road legal assistance

Lawyer on-the-spot for commercial vehicles with AITWA's on-road legal assistance

Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

The annual market for lubricants in India is estimated at 130 million litres - Anant Jain, GFK

The annual market for lubricants in India is estimated at 130 million litres - Anant Jain, GFK

EVRE, MoEVing partner to install over 1,000 EV charging stations across India: All details

EVRE, MoEVing partner to install over 1,000 EV charging stations across India: All details

Sun Mobility, Zypp Electric team up to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles across India

Sun Mobility, Zypp Electric team up to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles across India

The pandemic was a boon to the logistics industry - Nilesh Ghule, TruckBhejo

The pandemic was a boon to the logistics industry - Nilesh Ghule, TruckBhejo

Lords Automative ties up with Paytm to offer these finance solutions to dealers

Lords Automative ties up with Paytm to offer these finance solutions to dealers

Alparslan Kutukcuoglu joins eBikeGo as International Business Director

Alparslan Kutukcuoglu joins eBikeGo as International Business Director

Total vehicles sales down 14.75% compared to pre-COVID August 2019: FADA

Total vehicles sales down 14.75% compared to pre-COVID August 2019: FADA

Global light vehicle production could reach 83 million units in 2021 - Anil Kumar, SEG Automotive India

Global light vehicle production could reach 83 million units in 2021 - Anil Kumar, SEG Automotive India

The used car market is seeing tech-driven growth - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz

The used car market is seeing tech-driven growth - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz

Royal Enfield in competition with other brands in Colombia: Mauricio Salazar Arango

Royal Enfield in competition with other brands in Colombia: Mauricio Salazar Arango

Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

MechaniK TV: Skill development in the aftermarket auto repair industry one video at a time

MechaniK TV: Skill development in the aftermarket auto repair industry one video at a time

Indian EV market could grow to nearly US$206 billion by 2030 - Ashutosh Verma, Exalta India

Indian EV market could grow to nearly US$206 billion by 2030 - Ashutosh Verma, Exalta India

Tata Motors inaugurates 70 new sales outlets in a single day

Tata Motors inaugurates 70 new sales outlets in a single day

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.8 lakh petrol vehicles manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.8 lakh petrol vehicles manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020

One India One Policy for vehicle electrification need of the hour

One India One Policy for vehicle electrification need of the hour

August 2021 Sales Report: Tata Motors registers 53% growth over last year

August 2021 Sales Report: Tata Motors registers 53% growth over last year

We charge zero surge pricing - Rachitta Juneja, Whide

We charge zero surge pricing - Rachitta Juneja, Whide