Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

Valvoline Cummins Pvt Ltd has launched its Bike Xpert and Truck Xpert programs to develop and upskill the network of independent mechanic workshops and service providers. Valvoline has already onboarded 30 two-wheeler workshops.

Valvoline has announced its Bike Xpert and Truck Xpert programs, under which the company aims to develop and upskill the network of independent mechanic workshops. The program will train people, making them proficient with knowledge of current and future technologies in the respective industry.

In association with its channel partners under the brand name, ‘Valvoline Bike Xpert’, Valvoline has already onboarded 30 two-wheeler workshops. The company has already launched a few Bike Xpert workshops in Delhi, Gurgaon, Patna, Pune and Coimbatore, while it plans to launch 2000 more in the next 3 to 5 years.

Speaking on the initiative, Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins India, said, “As a premium brand, our aim is to deliver performance and superior quality which our customers across the globe enjoy. Our association with the prominent workshops in the different cities will help us develop a trained network of mechanics who believe in growing with Valvoline.”

According to Valvoline, the Bike Xpert workshops will offer preventative maintenance and breakdown repairs, reminders and customised benefits based on past vehicle history. The Truck Xpert will help the workshop partners learn about upcoming engine technologies and detailed training on servicing and maintaining the health of trucks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.