Valvoline announces All-Climate range of full synthetic engine oils

Valvoline Cummins India today presented its ‘Switch to Synthetic’ value proposition and campaign for all passenger car owners in India. With its portfolio of All Climate Advanced 5W30 and All Climate Premium 10W40 range of full synthetic engine oils, Valvoline offers synthetic oils for compact cars and SUV owners.



Today’s modern cars are complex, and the rising environmental concerns have led to additional engine components that increase efficiency, which makes them more complex. Cars today also have longer drain intervals which put additional stress on engine oil. Synthetic oils offer better protection against wear and tear.

Valvoline All Climate Advanced 5W30 and Valvoline All Climate Premium 10W40 are fully synthetic engine oils which have been made available to consumers across segments.



Speaking about the Switch to Synthetic campaign, Sandeep Kalia, MD, and CEO, Valvoline, said, “Valvoline invented engine oil 150 years ago, and we have been reinventing it ever since. We are committed to researching and developing innovative industry-first products and are an agile customer-centric brand that is quick to meet customer demands through our class-leading products. Keeping this in mind, we have developed Valvoline All Climate range of full synthetic oils that is accessible to all and offers superior engine protection to all cars. ”



The engine oil contains premium anti-wear additives, antioxidants, and extra detergents. With its high viscosity index, it ensures suitable oil thickness at all temperatures, protecting the engine against any wear and tear.

This new range of oils has strong and uniform molecules to offer high thermo-oxidative stability, extended drain interval and reduced engine maintenance costs. In addition to that, low-temperature properties support cold starts and enhance battery life. This range of engine oils is suitable for engines across car segments from the leading automakers in India.



Valvoline All Climate Advanced 5W30 and Valvoline All Climate Premium 10W40 will be available in all pack sizes suited to meet consumer needs across segments. The two products are in addition to the existing premium full synthetic SynPower 5W40.