Valeo bags two new contracts for its third-generation LiDAR

After Stellantis in 2022, Valeo’s SCALA 3 LiDAR has been chosen by a leading Asian manufacturer and American robotaxi company. Valeo has now registered orders worth more than 1 billion euro for SCALA 3.



Valeo SCALA 1 and 2 made conditional autonomous driving in traffic jams a reality. SCALA 3 increased the domain of operation of private vehicles as a result of a wider scope of use and higher speed support.

Valeo is positioned as a leader in robotaxis equipment and the company claims that SCALA 3 enabled clients to make robotaxis a reality at scale, using a proven technology in mass production.



Valeo is one of the leading producers of automotive LiDAR sensors and perception software on an industrial scale.



Marc Vrecko, President of Valeo’s Comfort and Driving Assistance Business Group said: “These new orders show that our technology meets the expectations of different markets, being individual cars or robotaxis.”

Valeo claims that the SCALA 3 LiDAR will expand the domain of operation of conditionally automated vehicles (level 3) to wider areas and higher speed (up to 130kph) and make robotaxi (level 4) deployment at scale possible.



The laser-based system of SCALA 3 helps generate 3D image of the vehicle’s surroundings delivering over 12 million pixels per second and a detection range of 200 meters for low reflectivity objects and 300 meters for high reflectivity objects.



In addition to its hardware capabilities, Valeo claims that SCALA 3 comes with a suite of software modules, including perception and artificial intelligence based algorithms and identifies, classifies and tracks objects, giving the car fusion system the full 3D mapping around the car making autonomous driving possible.

The ADAS market is expected to grow by 17 percent per year to reach 60 billion euros in 2030, driven by enhancements in safety and comfort.