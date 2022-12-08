V Srinivasan appointed CFO of Sundaram Brake Lining

Sundaram Brake Lining board has approved the appointment of V Srinivasan as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from December 7.

Before joining the company Srinivasan worked in Ananda Vikatan Productions in Chennai. 49-year old Srinivasan is professionally qualified Accountant with a Bachelor Degree in Business Management. He has over 25 years of corporate experience in the domain of finance, project financing accounts, auditing, MIS, treasury, costing, direct & indirect taxation, commercial operations, corporate secretarial and legal matters.

Srinivasan has earlier worked in several Coimbatore based companies including Haitima Textiles, Karl Kuebel Foundation for Child & Family, KGISL Tech Park, SRS Pretech Engineering & Construction , Sivaswathi Constructions in Hyderabad and Ananda Vikatan Productions.

A TVS Group company, Sundaram Brake Lining was established in 1976 as a joint venture with a world famous friction materials manufacturer. However currently it is a fully Indian owned company manufacturing automotive, non-automotive, railways and industrial friction materials. SBL products are extensivley used in commercial vehicles, passenger cars, tractors (agricultural), railways and two wheelers.

The company also has the distinction of being the first friction material company globally to win the Deming Application Prize. The Deming Prize is globally accepted as a key benchmark of quality.