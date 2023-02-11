UVs drive Mahindra & Mahindra’s auto revenue growth in Q3

Mahindra & Mahindra clocked the highest ever Q3 volumes at 176,000 vehicles. This is up 45 percent YoY and most importantly, in the automotive business, it is the SUVs that’s driving the volume growth.

In fact, M&M shared that SUV revenue has increased 500 basis points year-on-year. In the company’s domestic business, SUVs accounted for 60 percent of the domestic volume growth. A quick study of the growth drivers through the fiscal indicate that UV revenue market share has been constantly on the uptrend. It has now risen to 20.6 percent from 17.1 percent in Q1FY2023.

The booking pipeline is another indicator of the strong UV demand. According to M&M, teh company now has 266,000 open bookings. If you see the model-wise segregation:

-The XUV 300 and the XUV 400 tohether have 23000open bookings with a monthly tally of 9300 bookings every month

-The XUV 700 has a total of 77000open bookings with a monthly tally of 9900 bookings every month

-The Thar (including RWD) has 37000 open bookings clocking 4600 bookings every month

-The Bolero including the Neo has 9000 open bookings and the monthly bookings in this case is around 10400 every month.

-The Scorpio-N is clocking 16,500 bookings every month and has open bookings of 119000 vehicles.

Incidentally one of the high points of Q3 is the XUV400 becoming the fastest booked electric SUV in India with 15000 bookings in just 13 days.

Overall the auto vertical has clocked 320 basis point improvement in margin indicating better profitability and consistent revenue growth.