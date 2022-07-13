Women buyers make up for 32% of used-car sales says Spinny

As demand for personal mobility increases, Spinny, India’s full-stack used car marketplace, witnessed significant growth in its used car inventory in the second quarter of 2022.

Spinny’s Q2 trend report for CY2022 found that over 57 per cent of its customers were first-time buyers. The report also revealed several interesting insights about buying and selling pre-owned cars in India. As a result of the high demand for contactless buying and selling in the used-car industry, Spinny says its it saw an 44 per cent of sales coming through digital transactions. Of the total sales, 32 per cent of customers were women buyers in Q2 CY2022.

In terms of customer demographics, the majority of car buyers were in the age group of 30 and 40 years for Spinny. It attributed the growth in demand for pre-owned vehicles to a number of factors, including personal mobility needs, economic factors, and the acceptance of used cars.

Among favourite brands, Maruti, Hyundai, and Honda cars continue to reign supreme. Hatchbacks were the most popular model type, followed by sedans and SUVs. The top three preferred car models by customers was the Hyundai elite i20, grand i10 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Colours like white, grey, and silver, specifically in that order, were among the buyers’ favourites.

Seeing young India’s aspirational consumption and its appetite for luxury vehicles, the company recently launched its luxury segment, Spinny Max. With an invetory of over 500 cars and delivery services through 250 cities, the company witnessed an increase in demand from metro cities and under the age bracket of 31 to 45 years.

In the second quarter of 2022, Spinny Max premium cars are governed by brands such as Mercedes, Audi, BMW and the preferred car models were Mercedes C class, BMW 3 series and Audi Q3. Colours like white, grey, and black, specifically in that order, are among Spinny Max buyers’ favourites.