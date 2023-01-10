USA’s VIAS3D acquires CADmarC Software, its first acquisition in India

USA-headquartered VIAS3D, a specialised provider of digital engineering solutions and its subsidiary in India, have announced the acquisition of India-based CADmarC Software, which marks its first acquisition in India.

The Houston, Texas-based organisation says it has made successful acquisitions in the USA and Mexico in the past, as a part of its growth strategy which will significantly augment its reach in both traditional and emerging markets.

CADmarC Software is a specialist engineering company engaged in providing customised design-based solutions to industries, enabling them to expand their solutions and services to multiple industries and regions in India.

With rapid economic growth in India, VIAS3D plans to mark its presence in the geography and double its combined install base in the next 3 years. It aims to double its revenue by 2025, growing at 30 to 50% CAGR per year by supporting Industries such as electric vehicles, high tech, manufacturing and aerospace defense and space in their product development.

Sumanth Kumar, Global CEO, VIAS3D said, “VIAS3D has made a mark in the industry by having top-notch technical experts in India, backed by a seasoned global engineering team in USA and Mexico with in-depth knowledge of various industry processes. This will help innovative companies to adopt the best-in-class product development solutions. The combined customer base will also add to VIAS3D’s outreach from private companies to now providing services and solutions to the Government sector as well.”

Manmadhan MK, Founder, CADmarC said, “We are confident that VIAS3D will continue to provide strong customer support and attention to our clients.”

With the advanced expertise of VIAS3D on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform along with the rich history in SIMULIA and CATIA product suites from Dassault Systemes, the acquisition in India brings in strong partner support for the existing customers.