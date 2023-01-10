US Grains Council India to sign MoU with SIAM, plans to set up a Centre of Excellence

The US Grains Council (USGC), a private, global non-profit export market development organisation supported by the US Department of Agriculture, will participate in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Society of Indian Automobile Association (SIAM) at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Council has been in India for more than 25 years, working with government officials to create market access for distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS) and ethanol for fuel and has now opened its newest office in New Delhi. With this new office, USGC will also be able to establish a Centre of Excellence to disseminate knowledge and share best practices with all stakeholders.

The opening of this new office marks an important milestone in USGC’s journey and commitment to enable Indo-U.S. trade, develop markets and improve lives.

A team of Council leadership comprising the president, vice president and executive board have arrived in Delhi to inaugurate the office . In recent years, USGC has been working with multiple stakeholders to build awareness around ethanol and its benefits.

Ryan LeGrand, USGC president and CEO, said, “There is great potential for India and the U.S. to collaborate and for India to increase its ethanol blending capacity. Given this background, we have carved out a separate regional office to work jointly with our stakeholders to build India’s sustainable ethanol blending program.”

As part of her welcome note, Alejandra Danielson Castillo, USGC director in India, said, “The US underwent a similar transformation and movement toward biofuels. It has developed a robust regulatory framework and infrastructure to support its biofuel industry and address climate change.”

USGC has been particularly active in the region by being a significant part of conversations to promote the use of biofuels and clean energy in India.