US-based EV start-up Vehya builds an industry experts team 

US-based electric vehicle start-up Vehya which claims to have a successful launch is now forming a select panel of expert advisors to help it continue down a clear path toward supporting the burgeoning electric vehicles industry.

Vehya focuses specifically on recruiting, training, and deploying green power workers that install and maintain EV charging stations. The company has already partnered with major EV players, leveraging tailormade solutions and a unique recruiting platform to help propel a record-breaking market – with over 600,000 EVs sold in 2021 alone.

The startup delivers targeted EV-charging solutions that are designed for businesses, governments, entities, and homeowners. Vehya makes choosing, installing, and maintaining EV chargers simple and cost-effective with electrical professionals who cover all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Latin America.

William McCoy, CEO, Vehya said “We’ll be maintaining our consistent growth in North America but, in the following months, we are also expanding to Latin America as well. Currently, we already operate in Brazil and we are very excited to provide solutions to other neighbouring countries as well. He also mentioned, We are working toward becoming the leading player in this market, assuring high service level, efficiency, and sustainability. And that is why we are so happy to have assembled such an esteemed advisory panel to help us get there.”The company has announced that it has added two industry veterans – Burt Jordan and Jon Holland – to further strengthen its team.

Jordan is the President of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corporation, a newly organised $345 million (Rs 2,750 crore) Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) focused on the next generation of mobility. He retired from the Ford Motor Company in 2020, and was the VP of Global Purchasing Operations and Supply Chain Sustainability. He was responsible for driving strategy, transformational growth, and maintaining efficiencies through program growth delivery, purchasing strategy, and supply chain sustainability.

Holland serves as the CFO & COO of EdgeEnergy and has been an innovating, strategic, and operational finance executive for over 30 years. With senior management experience in banking, technology, and e-mobility sectors, Holland has launched new divisions for Wells Fargo and Chase, ultimately generating over $300 million (Rs 2,391 crore) in sales, along with numerous private companies.