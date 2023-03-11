Urban Mobility Happiness Survey reveals personal mobility is preferred mode of commute

MG Motor India has released its report on the Urban Mobility Happiness Survey. The survey, conducted by Nielsen, gathered insights into the mobility patterns of people residing in major Indian cities, and the challenges they face while commuting.

The findings of the survey are a reflection of the state of urban mobility in India and could prove to be useful for all stakeholders, including policymakers, to facilitate better urban mobility infrastructure for all.

The survey was conducted in 8 major cities, most of which are known for the numerous challenges faced by their residents during their daily commutes. Respondents to the survey included males and females aged 18 to 37 years, having at least one car in their household.

74 percent recognise insufficient parking infrastructure as a common problem

Vehicle parking is a common issue faced by car owners in Indian cities. Merely 26 percent of survey respondents found it easy to locate parking, while 74 percent struggled with the availability and management of parking spaces in their cities.

71 percent of car owners in India travel with only one co-passenger

Shared mobility is not a popular practice amongst most car owners in Indian cities. About 71 percent of respondents to the survey reported taking their car out alone or at most with one other passenger. Only a meagre 1 percent of the respondents reported always travelling with more than one passenger.

73 percent of urban commuters prefer personal mobility for commuting

Cars are commonly used for commuting within the city, with 73 percent of respondents reporting daily or occasional use for travel to work or college. In addition, urban car owners frequently use their cars for household errands, shopping, social outings, and weekend trips.

With petrol still being preferred, respondents identified a major shift in different powertrain options

Despite growing environmental concerns related to fossil fuels, a considerable portion of individuals in major Indian cities still favour petrol-powered vehicles. According to the survey, 50 percent of respondents own petrol vehicles, while 35 percent own diesel vehicles. Nonetheless, there is a rising trend among car owners to shift towards alternative powertrain technologies.

Longer distances and travel times make urban travel woeful

About 71 percent of the respondents to the survey reported spending more than 30 minutes to an hour for their daily commute to work or college. As many as 61 percent of respondents admitted to experiencing increased travel times as compared to their usual travel time from five years ago.

Fuel price hikes affecting urban commuters

Increased prices of fuel have had a universal impact within the country, with urban car owners being no exception. About 52 percent of people reported the fuel hikes having highly impacted them. Also, almost 50 percent of respondents reported spending more than Rs 6,000 a month on fuel each month.

Compact smart cars a possible solution to urban mobility challenges

Smart mobility solutions have long been touted as possible answers to the problems faced by urban mobility in India. The UMHI survey found that almost 90 percent of people felt that a compact smart car can reduce their travel time in the city, solving many of the challenges they face during their commute every day.

Commenting on the survey, Gaurav Gupta- Chief Commercial Officer from MG Motor India said, “The findings of the ‘Urban Mobility Happiness Survey’ have provided us with valuable insights into the driving behaviour of Indian consumers and their preferences for mobility solutions. The survey clearly reflects that car owners, along with the performance and features of their vehicles, also prioritise convenience, safety, and overall driving experience.”