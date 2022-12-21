Uno Minda partners Korea’s Asentec to sell wheel speed sensors in India

Uno Minda (formerly Minda Industries), a leading tier-1 supplier of proprietary automotive solutions and systems to original equipment manufacturers has entered into a Technical License agreement with Asentec of Korea, a leading global supplier of automotive sensors and actuators, to design, develop, manufacture and market wheel speed sensors (WSS) in India.

The WSS is a device that detects the rotation speed of the wheels of the vehicle and transmits it to the ABS ECU.

The Korean company is a subsidiary of Sejong Industrial and specialises in mobility parts centered on sensors and actuators with manufacturing facilities in Korea, Vietnam and China. It is a leading supplier to OEMs in Korea and the international market.

Uno Minda had set up a separate division for automotive sensors a few years back considering the rising demand of the evolving technology in the sensor space. The company says its sensor division has come a long way since its inception with the manufacturing of engine and exhaust sensors, transmission & suspension sensors, and active safety and comfort sensors among others. The current partnership with Asentec will further strengthen its advanced sensors product portfolio.