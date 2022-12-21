scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Uno Minda partners Korea’s Asentec to sell wheel speed sensors in India

The WSS is a device that detects the rotation speed of the wheels of the vehicle and transmits it to the ABS ECU.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Uno Minda partners Korea’s Asentec to sell wheel speed sensors in India

Uno Minda (formerly Minda Industries), a leading tier-1 supplier of proprietary automotive solutions and systems to original equipment manufacturers has entered into a Technical License agreement with Asentec of Korea, a leading global supplier of automotive sensors and actuators, to design, develop, manufacture and market wheel speed sensors (WSS) in India.

The WSS is a device that detects the rotation speed of the wheels of the vehicle and transmits it to the ABS ECU.

The Korean company is a subsidiary of Sejong Industrial and specialises in mobility parts centered on sensors and actuators with manufacturing facilities in Korea, Vietnam and China. It is a leading supplier to OEMs in Korea and the international market.

Also Read

Uno Minda had set up a separate division for automotive sensors a few years back considering the rising demand of the evolving technology in the sensor space. The company says its sensor division has come a long way since its inception with the manufacturing of engine and exhaust sensors, transmission & suspension sensors, and active safety and comfort sensors among others. The current partnership with Asentec will further strengthen its advanced sensors product portfolio.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.