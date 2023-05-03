Uno Minda announces key leadership changes; CFO Sunil Bohra to take up additional responsibility

Uno Minda, a Tier-1 supplier of proprietary automotive solutions and systems announced leadership changes with effect from April 1. The company stated that move is designed to drive future growth and groom internal talent for key leadership role.

Amongst the key changes, Sunil Bohra, Group CFO, will take on the additional responsibility of CEO, Safety and Control Systems (SCS Domain). Sunil Bohra has played a critical role as Group CFO of Uno Minda, steering the company through the pandemic, spearheading various M&A and collaborations and raising the bar of corporate governance even higher. In his additional role as CEO, he will be overseeing key businesses like Automotive Seating, Blow moulding, Airbags, EV Motors

Ravi Mehra, who is currently designated as Deputy Managing Director, will be responsible for Marketing, Human Resource, Strategy, Purchase, Information Technology and Corporate Affairs.

Naveesh Garg will transition into new role of CEO-Electronics and Control System Domain (ECS Domain). In his new role Garg will be overseeing key businesses like automotive switches, EV Specific product portfolio in joint venture with FRIWO, sensors, controllers etc.

Nirmal K Minda, CMD, Uno Minda Group said, “The recent leadership changes are testimony of our commitment to recognise and appreciate our leadership. I am confident that the new leadership with their vast and rich experience will drive Uno Minda into next era of growth.”