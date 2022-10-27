United Airlines, Jaguar launch all-electric airport transfer service in the US



US-based United Airlines and Jaguar North America have launched the first gate-to-gate airport transfer service powered by an all-electric fleet in the US.



The duo, in a joint-statement, said that select MileagePlus Premier members can enjoy chauffeured rides between their connecting aircraft in the 2023 Jaguar I-PACE HSE, the first all-electric performance SUV from Jaguar.



The vehicles will go into service at United hubs in Denver, Houston, Newark/New York, Washington D.C, San Francisco and Los Angeles by the end of the year.

These SUVs are expected to make an estimated 60 trips per day and transfer more than 1,000 United customers daily.

United said that its ground transfer service is a surprise benefit for select Premier MileagePlus members with tight connections at the air carrier’s U.S. hub airports.

A member learns of the surprise upon landing at the airport, where they’re greeted by a specialized Premier Services agent who shows the customer to the vehicle on the tarmac and accompanies them to their connecting flight.

Joe Eberhardt, President & CEO, Jaguar Land Rover said, “Both United and Jaguar have boldly pledged to advance transportation technology that will help propel us towards a more sustainable future, and we are excited for travelers to have the opportunity to experience these innovations on the tarmac.”