Union Minister for Heavy Industries inaugurates initiative towards cleaner fuels

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey today inaugurated – “Towards Panchamrit” – Conference & Exposition on MHI schemes for the promotion and development of the automotive industry in the country, at International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, Haryana.

To drive India towards cleaner mobility, the Government is giving a major push to clean fuels. The “Towards Panchamrit” event is an effort in this direction, to promote the adoption of “Panchamrit” ie, 5 clean fuels – Hydrogen, Ethanol, Bio Diesel, Gas and Electric Vehicles.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey and MoS Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar also inaugurated the exposition and ICAT Incubation Centre.

Union Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey emphasized that in line with the Prime Minister’s announcements at COP 26 – “Panchamrit Ki Saugat”, 5 commitments to achieve the vision of becoming a carbon-neutral country by 2070, Ministries is taking comprehensive efforts to move towards fulfilling this vision. He said the Government is taking efforts to achieve the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the Automotive Industry.

Pandey said that Government has abolished duty on vehicles brought in by international automakers for testing purposes in the country, which earlier attracted duties of 252%. He said this will attract automakers from more countries to avail the testing facilities available in the country.

Krishan Pal Gujjar highlighted initiatives taken by the Ministry to promote Clean and green mobility. He said these initiatives will give a boost to domestic manufacturing, help in employment generation, reduce dependence on exports, promote growth and development of the industry, and thereby help in achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the automotive industry.

Secretary Kamran Rizvi said that the Ministry of Heavy Industries, through its schemes PLI ACC, PLI Auto, and FAME II is taking directed action towards driving India towards cleaner mobility. Rizvi highlighted that in the last 5 years, the country has adopted EV technology at a very fast pace. He asked the industry to avail the benefits of MHI schemes and expressed confidence that the Indian automotive industry will make a place for itself in the world market.

The event was attended by Automotive Industry leaders, Senior Government Officials from MHI, NITI Aayog, MoRT&H, MoP, MoP&NG, Senior academicians, Start-ups and students. The exposition had displays from over 84 companies which included 33 Component Manufacturers, 11 companies from testing equipment manufacturers and 36 vehicle manufacturers.

The technical sessions on developing technologies for Hydrogen, EVs, Biofuels and Gas fueled vehicles were organised. The speakers of the automotive industries presented their insightful presentations on technologies and the way forward to achieve the vision of Atmanirbhar in the industry. The conference deliberations also brought out policy and regulatory ecosystem for faster adoption of these new technologies.

A dedicated session was also organised where representatives of the automotive industry discussed and shared suggestions with officials for the successful implementation of these schemes.