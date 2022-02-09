Union Budget reforms are set to drive Sustainable Logistics Infrastructure in India

Truckers don’t just drive freight, they drive the economy.

By: Pranav Goel, CEO, Porter

India’s logistics sector is valued at close to $300 billion and employs over 22 million people directly and much more indirectly, but unlike other sectors in India, the logistics sector is fragmented. With an estimated CAGR growth of 10% to $300 Billion by 2022, it is one of the fastest-growing sectors in India. It was therefore a delight for the general public and logistics players alike when the Union Budget 2022 recognized these facts and announced a massive CAPEX infusion to further boost sectoral growth.

The budget announced this year also laid specific emphasis on the digital transformation through the PM Gati Shakti initiative, of the entire ecosystem, which will invariably help harness the full potential of the Indian logistics ecosystem while also making it efficient. To ensure the country achieves this growth sustainably, the budget also included policies for the development and mass adoption of EVs in India.

These reformatory policies are making way for enabling the sector to function smoother and reduce time & cost.

Renewed Focus on the Triple Bottom Line

The absence of clear policies for batteries and charging was one of the biggest challenges in the industry. With the new policies for battery swapping & charging, the government has shown a clear intent to move towards more clean and green logistics. Additionally, the sector got a massive flip-up just before the budget with the announcement of PLI for the EV manufacturing sector.

With freight transport touted to be electrified in the future, the policy on battery swapping technology is a welcome sign. Infrastructure projects that support in giving a boost to this space will invariably help in the increased sales and eventual utilization of EVs allowing for mass adoption of EVs in the logistics space. Acting as a virtuous cycle for a greener tomorrow, the creation of EV infrastructure and policies will lead to increased utilization of EVs which in turn would promote the creation of newer and better EV infrastructure, along with multiple newer job opportunities. The policies have also been an instigator for a positive mindset change in the sector towards the triple bottom line of people, planet, and profits.

A transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development.

The PM Gati Shakti plan is a landmark step towards the digitization of the entire ecosystem. The plan encapsulates seven engines, namely, roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics infrastructure.

Once implemented, the platform can serve as an invaluable source of data for players in the industry that can help in eliminating inefficiencies in the system while also bringing transparency to the fore. The proposed tool hopes to create a platform for seamless flow of data between multiple modes of transportation and also hopes to curb bureaucracy.

The Gati Shakti initiative is based on a six pillar strategy to effectively tackle issues plaguing the industry. One of the six pillars as described by the government is the comprehensiveness of all ministries involved and will provide more velocity and work as an engine of growth for the economy.

From capacity planning and inventory hold to customer insights and buying behaviour, the flow of data can help reduce waste at every step of the supply chain thereby leading to a reduction in costs for customers and operators alike. Apart from cost and waste savings, the trucking industry alone has a large potential for energy savings using the data from the platform through increased load factors and reduction in empty runs, amounting to greener operations. The only expectation from the industry now is that the proposed current outlay for the platform is utilized appropriately and benefits the right players.

Roadways: The Life Blood of The Economy

The ministry of road transport reported that more than 60% of all freight movement in the country is via highways and roads, underlining the importance of road freight transport. It is therefore apparent when the government decided to increase its CAPEX investments by 68% to 1.9 lakh crores to expand the existing road network by 25000 km. The CAPEX infusion is also intended for infrastructure to support multimodal freight transport such as multi-modal transit hubs buttressing the growth of the logistics sector.

Currently, India spends 13-14% of the GDP on logistical operations, due to which many manufacturing & export industries lose out on multiple advantages in both national and international markets. With the introduction of the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), it will be interesting to have all modes of transport on one platform and will solve for invisibility. The platform will also enable stakeholders to improve infrastructure costs and lessen the dependency on road movement. Having built tech-first solutions which have proved to be effective and economical in nature, I strongly believe that ULIP has the potential to be a market disruptor and help us to move towards a more sustainable economic plan.

For sustainability, businesses need to focus on green initiatives. But it is also important for all stakeholders to create a smart ecosystem that allows for agility and efficiency at its core. I am hopeful that with the ideas presented in the union budget this year, we will be able to revolutionize the sector and make logistics smart and sustainable.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.