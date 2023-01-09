UNIDO, ARE recognise Biliti Electric’s innovation in battery swapping solutions

Electric vehicle startup Bilti Electric’s integrated vehicle and battery swapping solutions have been identified as a scalable decentralised renewable energy (DRE) solution by UNIDO, a specialised United Nations agency and Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE).

The duo identifies and publishes case-studies on e-mobility solutions powered by DRE in rural and peri-urban regions globally.

As electricity demand increases further with the use of EVs, DRE systems can both supply electricity and enable the uptake of various e-transport options for rural communities. As a result, a global sustainable mobility transformation can be achieved. DRE systems can be understood as independent power generation and distribution units which are run by clean and renewable energy sources like solar, hydro, wind, geothermal, bioenergy and other clean sources.



Harsha Bavirisetty, Co-Founder & COO, BILITI Electric said, “We are happy for being able to put India on the global map by developing a unique and robust DRE system through battery swapping for our e-vans. The advantages to a battery swapping system are obvious – quick battery recharge, relief from domestic charging woes and the lower upfront cost of EVs, given that battery leasing will replace battery ownership,”



“The swappable batteries can be charged during the off-peak periods when the electricity tariffs are low. This may also help the serving DISCOMs flatten their respective power demand curves and better manage the load emanating from battery charging”, he added.

Deepak Mohapatra, Senior Officer, Business & Market Development, ARE said, “With an increase of e-mobility solutions powered by decentralised renewable energy (DRE) in rural and peri-urban regions of emerging economies, the potential for these regions to become the frontrunners of the future low-carbon mobility sector is high. This hypothesis is best exemplified by the case studies featured in the publication”.