Ultraviolette F77  electric motorcycle unveiled, deliveries to begin this year

Bangalore-based electric motorcycle startup, Ultraviolette, unveiled its final production-ready version of the F77 e-motorcycle, which will be open for bookings, starting October 23, 2022. Customers can book the motorcycle online for Rs 10,000.

To date, Ultraviolette claims that the F77 has garnered interest from over 70,000 customers across 190 countries, while Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said that the company will start deliveries of the motorcycle by the end of this year.

The electric motorcycle maker can manufacture over 1 lakh motorcycles per year at its facility in Bangalore, however, instead of numbers, the Founders – Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan – want to focus on building the company’s reputation first. Ultraviolette will limit the bookings as per its initial intended capacity.

Speaking of the motorcycle itself, the Ultraviolette F77 is powered by a 10.5 kWh battery pack that claims a range of 307 km (IDC), however, in real-life situations, expect a 30% drop in range, which is still impressive. The F77 will be available in three variants – Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser – which will differ in terms of the battery pack, range, charging, design, etc.

Speaking of design, the Ultraviolette F77 gets a sharp headlight design with muscular side fairing covering the battery pack and other internals. The electric motorcycle gets disc brakes at both ends, a chunky USD fork, and alloy wheels, while Ultraviolette claims that all three variants of the F77 will more or less have the same equipment.

The battery pack itself is the biggest element of the F77 and weighs almost 50 kg. The battery pack has been designed in-house and the company claims that it is at least two years ahead in terms of its thermal efficiency, no competition will be able to match it for the next couple of years.

The Ultraviolette F77 will be launched in a phased manner, starting with Bangalore through company-owned dealerships. Ultraviolette has no plans to offer its products through TVS showrooms or dealerships at present, but the possibility has not been ruled out. When launched officially next month, the Ultraviolette F77 will be priced around the Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.



