Ultraviolette F77 first Indian electric two-wheeler with Bosch’s dual channel ABS

Bengaluru-based EV startup Ultraviolette, which recently launched its much-awaited electric motorcycle, the F77, has partnered with Bosch India to equip the urban sport motorcycle with the latter’s dual channel ABS.

The F77 becomes India’s first electric motorcycle model integrating Bosch ABS. Along with ABS, F77 has been built ground-up with principles used in the aviation industry coupled with the rear-wheel lift-up mitigation function, a statement from the company said.

Manohar Halahali, President, Bosch Two-Wheeler & Powersports, India said, “It’s our pleasure to be associated with an innovative partner like Ultraviolette who are bringing in advanced technology in their electric motorcycle the F77,”



“The launch of F77 with Bosch ABS will not only make riding an electric two-wheeler fun and efficient but also safe. With this partnership we continue our contribution towards rider safety not only in the conventional two-wheeler space but also extend it to electric two-wheelers.”

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive said, “Our design and engineering process has focused on an uncompromising approach towards rider safety. The F77 is India’s first electric two-wheeler with dual channel ABS by Bosch. We, at Ultraviolette, have performed rigorous testing across all terrains, in both dry and wet conditions. Since the F77 comes equipped with Bosch ABS, it handles all braking scenarios with ease and enhances riding confidence significantly.”

The electric two-wheelers require significant attention to the subject of recuperation, meaning the recovery of energy. This happens when an electric vehicle brakes or slows down closing the throttle. The Bosch ABS caters to this specific need amplifying the performance of the motorcycle with respect to safety.

Bosch motorcycle ABS 10 base, adapted to the F77, is the dual channel ABS for two-wheelers with hydraulic brakes both at the front and rear wheels. The technology also brings the rear-wheel lift-up mitigation function to the vehicle, contributing to keeping the rear wheel on the ground when a rider brakes sharply, reducing the risk of rollover.