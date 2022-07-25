Ulrike von Mirbach to head MINI Brand for Europe

BMW Group has announced that Ulrike von Mirbach has taken over as Head of the MINI brand for Europe on July 1, 2022.

Earlier, Ulrike von Mirbach was responsible for the BMW and MINI retail business as part of the ‘new sales model Europe’ project as well as for the overall development of the new sales structures for the MINI brand. In addition to her new role, she will also be responsible for her previous role as well.

Mirbach’s predecessor Pierre Jalady has taken over the responsibility for the MINI brand in the Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and African regions.

She has been working for the BMW Group for around 17-years. At the beginning of her career, she was responsible, among other things, for the marketing strategy of the BMW brand in the German market. From October 2015 until the end of 2020, she headed the marketing division of the MINI brand in Germany. On 1 January 2021, she took over the management of the MINI brand in Germany and moved to the European level just one year later.

The company says Mirbach has played a key role in developing the MINI brand in Germany and has successfully driven forward the electrification of the brand.

Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand said, “I am convinced that Ulrike von Mirbach will successfully lead the MINI brand into the electric future on a European level thanks to her high level of brand and sales expertise. She will set the right strategic framework to ensure successful sales for the brand within the new sales model.”

The strategic focus of the MINI brand is on expanding electric mobility and increasing the commitment to the crossover and premium compact segments.

MINI will make the transition to a fully electrified brand as early as the beginning of the 2030s.