UL Solutions’ Automotive Electromagnetic Compatibility lab opens in Taiwan

UL Solutions, a leading player in applied safety science has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art automotive electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) laboratory in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

The new laboratory localises services and technology to provide EMC testing to international standards and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements for automotive electronic components. With advanced technologies, equipment, and the company’s safety science expertise and service capabilities, the new facility is said to help UL Solutions meet the testing needs of Taiwan’s automotive components industry.

Jonathan TH Chen, VP and MD, UL Solutions Taiwan said, “With the opening of this laboratory, combined with the UL Solutions Internet of Things (IoT) Lab in Hsinchu and the E-mobility and Energy Laboratory in Taoyuan, we are confident that the testing capabilities offered by UL Solutions for automotive components will provide manufacturers in Taiwan with a complete range of testing services and a single source of service.

The company says the automotive industry is influenced by factors such as climate change and the rapid advancement of technology, which is moving the industry toward four major trends: connected, shared, autonomous and electric vehicles. These trends are helping to drive the overall growth of automotive electronic components, such as advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS), infotainment systems and vehicle connectivity devices.

In addition to the existing automotive component manufacturers in Taiwan, information and communication technology (ICT) and electronics OEMs have also entered the global automotive electronics market.

“One of the most important features of our services is that we can help customers understand the method, content and meaning of EMC testing. This understanding helps them to develop and adjust their product design strategies more quickly and shorten the time required to complete product testing,” Chen said.

“With the collaboration of three laboratories in Hsinchu and Taoyuan and the support of our advanced technology and experience in automotive EMC testing laboratories in Japan and South Korea, we can provide more comprehensive automotive EMC testing services to help manufacturers in Taiwan capture business opportunities in the global automotive electronics market,” he concluded.