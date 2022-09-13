scorecardresearch

UK’s top 10 best-selling car prices rise by over 20 percent after pandemic

The report finds that the Covid-19-led pandemic drove demand for both new and used cars. The supply on other the other hand was not able to keep up pace with the demand.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Updated:
Vauxhall Corsa SE

The automotive industry is going through a disruption and the demand for new as well as used vehicles has been going up through the last two years, thanks partially to the pandemic. In fact, as per a report by BestBrokers, an online trade servicing platofrm, the prices for new cars has gone up significantly.

The report finds the prices of the Top 10 best selling vehicles has increased by an average of 20 percent between 2019 and 2022. It attributes factors such as the insufficient supply of semiconductor chips that has led to prices of certain vehicle models go up by almost double.

The supply has not simply been able to catch up with demand, which leads to difficulty in purchasing a new vehicle and most of all make the concept of buying a new vehicle expensive.

As per the data, UK’s top selling vehicle the Vauxhall Corsa SE saw its price increase by almost 52 percent, at 13,704 sterling pound from 9,008 sterling pound in 2019.

Top 10 selling cars UK

The other models in the Top 5 models sold include the Ford Puma price price increased by 16 percent, Nissan Qashqai by 20 percent, Mini Electric by 3.75 percent and Kia Sportage by 21 percent respectively.

“While the prices of the best selling cars surged by up to 22.2% over a period of 3 years in the US, top sellers in the UK are up way more – up to over 52% in 2022. This can be justified by a number of factors including surging inflation due to energy supply concerns, chip shortage and the conflict in Ukraine,” said Alan Goldberg, market analyst at BestBrokers.

EVs

It is interesting to note that almost half of the Top 10 selling vehicles in the UK are either electric or hybrids thus showcasing the increasing demand and acceptance by customers for green vehicles.

