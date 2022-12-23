UK car output rises 5.7% in November, but lags pre-pandemic levels

British car production rose 5.7 percent in November from a year earlier, although output levels were still one-fourth lower than pre-pandemic levels, as global chip shortages and supply chain issues continue to hurt, an industry body said on Friday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 80,091 cars were made in Britain in November, with production growing in six of the past seven months.

“Supply chain shortages, overseas lockdowns and some structural and product changes have combined to throttle output for much of 2022 but there is renewed hope these issues will begin to ease in 2023,” said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes in a statement.

The production of battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles rose 18.3 percent with combined volumes of 29,318 units, representing more than a third of total output in November. The production in this combined segment is up 2.9 percent in the first 11 months of the same period in 2021.

Domestic production jumped 59.1 percent to 20,206 units, while exports fell 5 percent to 59,885 cars.

November’s performance was still down against historic levels, 44.1 percent below the pre-pandemic five-year average for the month and 25.7 percent lower than 2019 figures.