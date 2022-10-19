Uber teams up with Adani Airports for last-mile connectivity

Ride-hailing platform Uber has entered a partnership with Adani Airports Holding (AAHL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises to deliver a seamless ride experience to travelers with a range of passenger focused initiatives.



The company, in a statement, said that the initiatives include booking trips from designated Uber Pick Up zones with signages at India’s key airports located in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Jaipur.

As part of this, Uber has launched cashless operations at Terminal 1 and 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai in the summer of 2022 becoming the first ridesharing company to offer the convenience of cashless operations to driver partners at this airport.

This will ensure that the drivers now receive automatic parking stamps issued to enter and pick up riders without making any cash payments, helping increase their operational efficiency. Passengers, on the other hand, will now find wayfinding signages at Mumbai airport terminals towards Uber parking and pickup zones for easy access and discovery.

Travelers arriving at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Jaipur Airports will now have access to kiosks inside as well as outside the terminals for relevant information about getting an Uber and dedicated Uber pick up zones at convenient locations for hassle-free onward travel, the statement added.



Abhilekh Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India South Asia, said, “The collaboration enables us to provide riders with more choices and product innovations as air travel surges in India for both business and leisure travelers,”



“It’ll also be hugely beneficial to drivers on our platform as it gives them the convenience of cashless operations while picking and dropping airport travelers. We plan to scale this further to three more key airports in the near future with our valued partner, AAHL.“, he added.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings said, “Keeping convenience at the forefront of our service philosophy, we work closely with our partners to innovate and create integrated solutions that understand the hassles and stresses of planning an itinerary while traveling.”

As the world steers its way out of a global pandemic, the demand for air travel in India is witnessing an immense surge. According to credit rating agency ICRA, the overall passenger traffic is expected to rise 80-85 per cent of the pre-Covid levels during FY 22-23 on the back of a strong and sharp recovery in domestic passenger traffic and the resumption of international commercial operations.