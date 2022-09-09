Uber, Nuro to bring autonomous EVs for food deliveries in the US

Uber Technologies and Nuro, a leading autonomous vehicle company have announced a multi-year partnership to use Nuro’s autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in the United States.

Under the partnership, Uber Eats consumers will be able to order meals and goods delivered by Nuro’s zero-occupant autonomous delivery vehicles, which run on public roads and are built specifically to carry food and other goods. The partnership will kick off by November with deliveries in Houston, TX and Mountain View, CA. The partners plan to expand the service to the greater Bay Area.

Noah Zych, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Deliver, Uber said, “Nuro and Uber share a vision in which technology can make everyday life just a little bit easier. Nuro’s distinctive autonomous vehicles are a great match for the Uber platform, and this partnership will bring a compelling combination of innovation alongside the convenience, affordability and reliability our customers and merchants have come to expect.”

The partnership highlights the rapidly growing potential for last-mile autonomous delivery of meals, groceries, and other goods and opens up autonomous delivery technology to Uber Eats merchants/restaurants of all sizes. It also serves as an opportunity for Uber and Nuro to join forces to support local businesses and strengthen local commerce.

Cosimo Leipold, Head of Partnerships, Nuro said, “Our partnership with Uber underscores Nuro’s track record of partnering with the world’s leading brands to make autonomous delivery a seamless experience. With our unique autonomous delivery vehicles and Uber’s phenomenal scale and reach, we can expand food delivery options from your favorite local mom-and-pop restaurants all the way to nationwide chains.”

Nuro says it was the first company to achieve fully autonomous vehicle operations in three states – Arizona, California, and Texas – in the United States and also the first to obtain an autonomous deployment permit from the California DMV.

It remains one of only three companies to be granted the permit to date. Its delivery vehicles are built with other road users’ safety in mind. They can help reduce emissions from car trips and other traditional delivery options that use gas-powered vehicles, leading to cleaner air and better public health outcomes.