Uber India announces new initiatives at its Driver Advisory Council

Uber India hosted the second meeting of its National Driver Advisory Council (DAC) in Gurugram. Launched as an initiative to take direct feedback from drivers across product categories to improve their experience of driving on Uber. The DAC convened for its second edition which saw participation from drivers from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata sharing their feedback and taking stock of the initiatives announced earlier.

The company has announced changes rooted in the Council’s feedback including the roll-out of an unconditional upfront drop-off destination across India, hassle-free app login, and enhanced support for drivers on the Uber platform.

Launched in March 2022, the Driver Advisory Council aims to facilitate a two-way dialogue between Uber and drivers across six metro cities to address key issues. The discussion is monitored by a third-party review board led by Aapti Institute, a Bengaluru-based think-tank to provide independent oversight on the Council’s work.

Every few months, drivers who are part of the Council meet the Uber India leadership team to give feedback, share ideas, and discuss issues that impact them. Parallel to the Gurgaon meet, a concurrent meeting of the DAC was held in Bangalore today with drivers from Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

A slew of changes were announced by Uber on the basis of driver feedback and recommendations by the independent board:

Unconditional upfront destination for all: Drivers on the Uber platform across India will now be able to see the trip destination before they decide to accept the ride. Encouraged by the reduction in the number of trip cancellations after the pilot launch in May 2022, Uber has decided to do away with the trip acceptance threshold and rolled out the unconditional feature to all cities. Uber will continue monitoring feedback from drivers and riders and make changes if required.

Enabling easier login: Uber has now introduced an OTP-based login that will help drivers to log in to the app easily. This is a result of feedback from drivers who raised the issue of log-in difficulties.

Enhanced driver support: Uber Auto and Moto drivers will now have a Home phone button added to their Uber app to call for support when required. Uber will now send a push notification to riders about waiting charges when they book a trip.

Now Uber has introduced cashless operations at airports in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

Fare increase across cities: The fares have been increased up to 15 per cent to offset the cost of rising fuel prices.

Long-distance pick-up fee: This is done in order to compensate drivers when they travel a long distance to pick up riders.

Daily pay: Payment frequency changed to all weekdays for drivers to receive online payment transfers.

Displaying payment method: Sharing the information about cash or online payment mode with the drivers up front to help them make informed choices while accepting rides.

The DAC comprises 37 drivers chosen from 6 metros after a three-part process run by an Independent Review Board. These drivers work across a range of product offerings available on Uber including cars, auto-rickshaws, and motorbikes, and represent the interests of tens of thousands of drivers on the platform. The selected drivers will represent their community for a year, after which the selection process will be repeated.